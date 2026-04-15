PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Given New GBX 300 Price Target at Citigroup

PageGroup (LON:PAGE - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 440 to GBX 300 in a report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price objective points to a potential upside of 120.59% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 260 price objective on shares of PageGroup in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 145 price objective on shares of PageGroup in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PageGroup currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 235.

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PageGroup Trading Down 0.6%

LON PAGE traded down GBX 0.80 on Wednesday, reaching GBX 136. The company had a trading volume of 837,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,489,479. The stock's 50 day moving average is GBX 163.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 205.92. The stock has a market cap of £426.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.62. PageGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 124.10 and a 52 week high of GBX 295.20.

PageGroup (LON:PAGE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 2.90 EPS for the quarter. PageGroup had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 0.56%. Equities analysts predict that PageGroup will post 23.5923567 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PageGroup news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 23,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 145, for a total value of £34,478.10. Also, insider Ben Stevens purchased 71,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 140 per share, with a total value of £100,216.20. Insiders sold 117,579 shares of company stock worth $17,142,756 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PageGroup News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PageGroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 260 price target, giving investors a bullish analyst view and upside versus current levels. Digital Look

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 260 price target, giving investors a bullish analyst view and upside versus current levels. Positive Sentiment: CEO Simon Mortimer signalled optimism about the jobs market in China and the wider APAC region, suggesting regional revenue resilience that could support future growth. PageGroup CEO optimistic about job market in China, APAC region

CEO Simon Mortimer signalled optimism about the jobs market in China and the wider APAC region, suggesting regional revenue resilience that could support future growth. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies kept a "hold" rating with a GBX 145 target, signalling mixed analyst sentiment and limited near-term consensus momentum. Digital Look

Jefferies kept a "hold" rating with a GBX 145 target, signalling mixed analyst sentiment and limited near-term consensus momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Technically the stock remains below both its 50-day (GBX 163.87) and 200-day (GBX 205.92) moving averages and trades at a high P/E (~46.9), factors that suggest caution even if fundamentals stabilise. (Company data)

Technically the stock remains below both its 50-day (GBX 163.87) and 200-day (GBX 205.92) moving averages and trades at a high P/E (~46.9), factors that suggest caution even if fundamentals stabilise. (Company data) Negative Sentiment: Q1 profit fell as a European slump offset gains in Asia and the Americas; PageGroup reported lower gross profits and warned that the Iran/Middle East conflict is creating more uncertainty for 2026 outlook. Q1 profit falls as European slump offsets Asia, Americas gains

Q1 profit fell as a European slump offset gains in Asia and the Americas; PageGroup reported lower gross profits and warned that the Iran/Middle East conflict is creating more uncertainty for 2026 outlook. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction included a sharp intraday drop (reports of ~6% decline) after the company warned of Middle East war risk—an immediate negative catalyst for sentiment and short-term flows. PageGroup shares dive 6% as recruiter warns of Middle East war risk

About PageGroup

PageGroup Changes Lives… That's our PageGroup Purpose, delivered by c.7,300 people in 36 countries, with a gross profit of over £842.6m in 2024. Our four core PageGroup brands are supported by specialised recruitment teams operating across 25 disciplines. As a FTSE 250 company, a lot has changed since we were set up in 1976 and the Group continues to grow and evolve. What hasn't changed is our commitment to the success of our clients and candidates, and our own people. PageGroup's strategy is geared for the long-term.

Further Reading

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