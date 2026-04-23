PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's Why

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE - Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 155.42 and traded as low as GBX 133.80. PageGroup shares last traded at GBX 133.80, with a volume of 561,600 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 260 price target on shares of PageGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 145 price target on shares of PageGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on PageGroup from GBX 440 to GBX 300 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PageGroup has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 235.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PAGE

PageGroup Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of £417.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company's fifty day moving average is GBX 155.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 202.19.

PageGroup (LON:PAGE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 2.90 earnings per share for the quarter. PageGroup had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 4.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that PageGroup plc will post 23.5923567 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PageGroup

In related news, insider Nick Kirk sold 55,575 shares of PageGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 146, for a total transaction of £81,139.50. Also, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 38,226 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 146, for a total value of £55,809.96. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,579 shares of company stock worth $17,142,756. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PageGroup

PageGroup Changes Lives… That's our PageGroup Purpose, delivered by c.7,300 people in 36 countries, with a gross profit of over £842.6m in 2024. Our four core PageGroup brands are supported by specialised recruitment teams operating across 25 disciplines. As a FTSE 250 company, a lot has changed since we were set up in 1976 and the Group continues to grow and evolve. What hasn't changed is our commitment to the success of our clients and candidates, and our own people. PageGroup's strategy is geared for the long-term.

Further Reading

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