Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Price Up 7% - Here's Why

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) rose 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $132.41 and last traded at $131.53. 36,417,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 46,170,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.92.

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Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer reiterated its bullish outlook: The firm maintained an Outperform rating and a $200 price target, forecasting a “solid beat and raise” driven by approximately 85% year-over-year revenue growth. The call helped support the stock ahead of earnings. Palantir Stock Rises Ahead of Q2 Earnings as Oppenheimer Expects Solid Beat and Raise

The firm maintained an Outperform rating and a $200 price target, forecasting a “solid beat and raise” driven by approximately 85% year-over-year revenue growth. The call helped support the stock ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Commercial AI momentum remains the core bull case. Recent commentary argues that Palantir’s operating performance and enterprise AI platform could continue accelerating, while strong government-contract payments and potential stabilization in commercial bookings may improve the earnings outlook. Palantir Q2 Seeking Stabilization in Commercial Bookings

Recent commentary argues that Palantir’s operating performance and enterprise AI platform could continue accelerating, while strong government-contract payments and potential stabilization in commercial bookings may improve the earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings expectations are unusually elevated. Analysts are looking for continued rapid growth and an upside surprise on Aug. 3. A strong report or raised guidance could reinforce the recovery case, but merely meeting expectations may not be enough given the stock’s prior AI-driven run-up. Palantir Stock Could Be Setting Up for a Big Earnings Beat

Analysts are looking for continued rapid growth and an upside surprise on Aug. 3. A strong report or raised guidance could reinforce the recovery case, but merely meeting expectations may not be enough given the stock’s prior AI-driven run-up. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and technical pressure remain significant risks. Palantir trades at a very high earnings multiple, while shares have fallen about 7% over the past five sessions and remain below longer-term moving-average levels. Critics argue that a high-growth result may already be priced in. Palantir Stock Price Outlook Technical Analysis

Palantir trades at a very high earnings multiple, while shares have fallen about 7% over the past five sessions and remain below longer-term moving-average levels. Critics argue that a high-growth result may already be priced in. Negative Sentiment: Bearish positioning could amplify volatility. Investor Michael Burry reportedly expanded short positions in Palantir, and reported insider activity shows substantial selling with no purchases over the past six months. These signals reinforce concerns about valuation and downside risk after earnings. Michael Burry Expands Bearish Positions on Palantir

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, President Capital raised Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $189.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 7.0%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.32 billion, a PE ratio of 147.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,330,093.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 375,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,047,921.68. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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