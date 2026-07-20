Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading 1.9% Higher - What's Next?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $136.62 and last traded at $134.85. Approximately 30,170,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 46,809,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.38.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "underperform" rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, President Capital raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $190.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $323.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.52, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.02.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total value of $190,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,226 shares in the company, valued at $7,757,108.80. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,562,180. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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