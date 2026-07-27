Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Expected to Post Earnings on Monday

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Palantir Technologies to post earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $1.8123 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Palantir Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $122.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.68 billion, a PE ratio of 138.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company's 50-day moving average is $131.55 and its 200-day moving average is $142.33. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $106.37 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark lowered Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "underperform" rating for the company. HSBC downgraded Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $189.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,444,607.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi lowered its price target on Palantir to $200 from $225 but kept a Buy rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term upside and pointing to expected commercial growth rebound. Benzinga article

Citi lowered its price target on Palantir to $200 from $225 but kept a rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term upside and pointing to expected commercial growth rebound. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst write-ups highlighted Palantir’s strong growth profile, with Wall Street price-target averages implying meaningful upside and recent earnings estimate revisions moving higher. Zacks article

Multiple analyst write-ups highlighted Palantir’s strong growth profile, with Wall Street price-target averages implying meaningful upside and recent earnings estimate revisions moving higher. Positive Sentiment: Palantir and other major tech firms defended open AI models in Washington, which could help avoid new restrictions that might slow AI adoption and enterprise spending. Financial Times article

Palantir and other major tech firms defended open AI models in Washington, which could help avoid new restrictions that might slow AI adoption and enterprise spending. Neutral Sentiment: Several stories ahead of the Aug. 3 earnings report focused on Palantir’s business model, investor base, and CEO Alex Karp’s bullish comments on AI, but these were largely commentary rather than new company-specific catalysts. TipRanks article

Several stories ahead of the Aug. 3 earnings report focused on Palantir’s business model, investor base, and CEO Alex Karp’s bullish comments on AI, but these were largely commentary rather than new company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Other coverage noted that Palantir remains a high-growth AI name with strong free cash flow, but also emphasized that the stock has already fallen sharply in 2026 and is being judged against a demanding valuation. MarketBeat article

Other coverage noted that Palantir remains a high-growth AI name with strong free cash flow, but also emphasized that the stock has already fallen sharply in 2026 and is being judged against a demanding valuation. Negative Sentiment: Investors appear cautious ahead of earnings, with headlines saying Palantir is tumbling before the report and that concerns over valuation, competition from open-source AI, and broader AI stock weakness are weighing on sentiment. Yahoo Finance article

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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