Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the forty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $304.2222.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $340.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday.

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Key Palo Alto Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palo Alto Networks reported fiscal Q3 earnings and revenue above expectations, with EPS of $0.85 versus $0.79-$0.81 estimated and revenue of $3.0 billion versus $2.94 billion expected, while sales rose 31.1% year over year. Article Title

Palo Alto Networks reported fiscal Q3 earnings and revenue above expectations, with EPS of $0.85 versus $0.79-$0.81 estimated and revenue of $3.0 billion versus $2.94 billion expected, while sales rose 31.1% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY2026 and Q4 guidance well above Wall Street estimates, signaling stronger demand and improving profitability outlooks. Article Title

The company raised FY2026 and Q4 guidance well above Wall Street estimates, signaling stronger demand and improving profitability outlooks. Positive Sentiment: CEO Nikesh Arora said AI-related security concerns are driving a surge in customer engagement and meeting requests, reinforcing the long-term growth narrative for PANW. Article Title

CEO Nikesh Arora said AI-related security concerns are driving a surge in customer engagement and meeting requests, reinforcing the long-term growth narrative for PANW. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup, Wedbush, BNP Paribas Exane, Stifel, Berenberg, Truist, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, RBC, Oppenheimer, and others raised price targets, with several also reiterating buy or outperform ratings, adding momentum to the stock. Article Title

Citigroup, Wedbush, BNP Paribas Exane, Stifel, Berenberg, Truist, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, RBC, Oppenheimer, and others raised price targets, with several also reiterating buy or outperform ratings, adding momentum to the stock. Neutral Sentiment: One insider filing showed CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares, which is minor versus the company’s overall market value but may slightly weigh on sentiment. Article Title

One insider filing showed CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares, which is minor versus the company’s overall market value but may slightly weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, some coverage noted the stock slipped intraday as investors focused on acquisition-driven growth and broader market pressure rather than the strong fundamentals. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora purchased 68,085 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.87 per share, with a total value of $9,999,643.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 343,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,434,276.78. The trade was a 24.73% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,572 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.32, for a total transaction of $272,459.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,466,400. This represents a 7.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 94,760 shares of company stock valued at $21,660,063 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 39.7% during the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% during the third quarter. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% during the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,310 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 5.6%

NASDAQ PANW opened at $280.43 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $200.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.46. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $139.57 and a 52 week high of $302.95. The stock has a market cap of $228.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.86, a PEG ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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