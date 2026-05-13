Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Sets New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $224.36 and last traded at $225.1620, with a volume of 5425556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.60.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $157.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $212.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 5.7%

The stock's 50-day moving average is $169.93 and its 200-day moving average is $180.60. The firm has a market cap of $185.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The network technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Palo Alto Networks's revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora purchased 68,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.87 per share, with a total value of $9,999,643.95. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 343,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,434,276.78. This represents a 24.73% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $802,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 150,250 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,105. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,356 shares of company stock worth $4,981,575. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,761 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 568.0% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 446,374 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $71,563,000 after purchasing an additional 379,556 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,466,118 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,036,648,000 after purchasing an additional 273,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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