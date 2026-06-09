Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Down 2.2% - Time to Sell?

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $251.15 and last traded at $260.52. Approximately 7,556,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 9,629,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $266.33.

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Key Palo Alto Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street commentary continues to highlight Palo Alto Networks’ scale and growth, noting it has reached a $10 billion revenue run rate and remains a leader in cybersecurity; that kind of long-term positioning can support bullish sentiment. Palo Alto Networks Hits $10B Revenue Run Rate Beats S&P 500 Across All Timeframes

Wall Street commentary continues to highlight Palo Alto Networks’ scale and growth, noting it has reached a $10 billion revenue run rate and remains a leader in cybersecurity; that kind of long-term positioning can support bullish sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Broader cybersecurity enthusiasm is also helping sentiment, with investors betting AI will create many more connected agents that require protection, a theme that could benefit PANW as demand for security tools expands. Zscaler CEO: AI Will Create ‘Billions of Agents' That Need Cybersecurity Protection

Broader cybersecurity enthusiasm is also helping sentiment, with investors betting AI will create many more connected agents that require protection, a theme that could benefit PANW as demand for security tools expands. Positive Sentiment: Analyst updates from Northland Securities kept a $302 price target and “Market Perform” rating, reinforcing that the stock still has room to be valued as a major cybersecurity platform rather than a niche firewall vendor. Northland Securities estimate update

Analyst updates from Northland Securities kept a $302 price target and “Market Perform” rating, reinforcing that the stock still has room to be valued as a major cybersecurity platform rather than a niche firewall vendor. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change, with reported short interest at zero shares, so this does not appear to be a major driver of trading today.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful change, with reported short interest at zero shares, so this does not appear to be a major driver of trading today. Negative Sentiment: Some recent analysis points to a post-results decline tied to rising costs and margin pressure, suggesting investors may be concerned about profitability even though growth remains strong. PANW Stock Declines 9% Post Q3 Results: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold?

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Weiss Ratings cut Palo Alto Networks from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $340.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Palo Alto Networks from a "neutral" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $306.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 2.2%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.23 and a 200 day moving average of $186.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $802,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 150,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,105. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $177,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 83,136 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,418,150.40. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 72,076 shares of company stock worth $17,930,587 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,415,364,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,476,753 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $3,603,473,000 after buying an additional 3,101,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,929,063 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $12,512,533,000 after buying an additional 2,659,100 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,665.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,761,909 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $442,788,000 after buying an additional 2,605,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,297,833 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,009,669,000 after buying an additional 2,528,299 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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