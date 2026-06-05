Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Down 2.6% - Time to Sell?

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $269.40 and last traded at $272.05. Approximately 7,752,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 9,672,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $279.25.

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Key Headlines Impacting Palo Alto Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains broadly constructive, with multiple firms raising price targets after earnings, including targets of $207 to $360 and several firms reiterating positive forecasts for PANW. HSBC adjusts price target on Palo Alto Networks

Analyst sentiment remains broadly constructive, with multiple firms raising price targets after earnings, including targets of $207 to $360 and several firms reiterating positive forecasts for PANW. Positive Sentiment: FBN Securities upgraded Palo Alto Networks from “outperform” to “strong-buy,” adding to the bullish analyst backdrop. FBN Securities upgrade

FBN Securities upgraded Palo Alto Networks from “outperform” to “strong-buy,” adding to the bullish analyst backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles note that PANW’s strong AI security narrative and recent earnings beat have kept the long-term story intact, even as the stock has cooled after its sharp rally. Barron's on Palo Alto Networks rally

Several articles note that PANW’s strong AI security narrative and recent earnings beat have kept the long-term story intact, even as the stock has cooled after its sharp rally. Negative Sentiment: Cybersecurity peers, especially CrowdStrike, sold off after earnings, and that weakness spilled over to PANW as investors demanded clearer proof of AI monetization and more room for upside after the rally. CrowdStrike sinks, weighing on Palo Alto Networks

Cybersecurity peers, especially CrowdStrike, sold off after earnings, and that weakness spilled over to PANW as investors demanded clearer proof of AI monetization and more room for upside after the rally. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary argues PANW’s stock has run too far too fast, suggesting valuation concerns and profit-taking are pressuring shares despite solid fundamentals. Seeking Alpha on Palo Alto Networks valuation

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday. FBN Securities reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $306.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 2.6%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.65 and a 200 day moving average of $185.98. The company has a market capitalization of $221.99 billion, a PE ratio of 222.99, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.08, for a total transaction of $313,588.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 81,636 shares in the company, valued at $23,272,790.88. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora purchased 68,085 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.87 per share, with a total value of $9,999,643.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 343,394 shares in the company, valued at $50,434,276.78. This trade represents a 24.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 72,076 shares of company stock worth $17,930,587 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. First Nebraska Trust Co acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.2% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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