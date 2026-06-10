Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Up 1% - Still a Buy?

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) shot up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $266.72 and last traded at $263.22. 6,474,196 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 9,601,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.52.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: New commentary suggests Prisma AIRS is seeing rapid customer adoption, with larger AI security deals helping expand Palo Alto Networks’ revenue opportunity. Is Prisma AIRS Becoming Palo Alto Networks' Fastest Growth Engine?

New commentary suggests Prisma AIRS is seeing rapid customer adoption, with larger AI security deals helping expand Palo Alto Networks’ revenue opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its FY2027 EPS estimate to $2.11 from $2.10 and kept a $320 price target, signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term earnings power.

Scotiabank raised its FY2027 EPS estimate to $2.11 from $2.10 and kept a $320 price target, signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: Northland Securities maintained a Market Perform rating and a $302 price target, while reiterating multiple forward EPS estimates, reflecting a wait-and-see stance rather than a strong directional call.

Northland Securities maintained a Market Perform rating and a $302 price target, while reiterating multiple forward EPS estimates, reflecting a wait-and-see stance rather than a strong directional call. Negative Sentiment: Northland trimmed its FY2026 EPS estimate to $1.97 from $2.07 and cut FY2027 EPS to $1.77 from $2.20, which may pressure sentiment around near- and medium-term profitability expectations.

Northland trimmed its FY2026 EPS estimate to $1.97 from $2.07 and cut FY2027 EPS to $1.77 from $2.20, which may pressure sentiment around near- and medium-term profitability expectations. Negative Sentiment: Scotiabank also lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate to $2.02 from $2.14, suggesting some analyst concern about the pace of earnings growth in the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $306.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.0%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $209.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $214.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.75, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.08, for a total transaction of $313,588.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 81,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,272,790.88. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $802,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 150,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,105. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 72,076 shares of company stock worth $17,930,587 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 66.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11,100.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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