Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Bought Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. NASDAQ: PANW. In a filing disclosed on June 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Palo Alto Networks stock on May 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY - SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1" account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories NYSE: ABT on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Lumentum NASDAQ: LITE on 5/22/2026.

on 5/22/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intuit NASDAQ: INTU on 5/22/2026.

on 5/22/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology NASDAQ: MU on 5/21/2026.

on 5/21/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Analog Devices NASDAQ: ADI on 5/19/2026.

on 5/19/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes NYSE: TPH on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Nestle OTCMKTS: NSRGY on 5/14/2026.

on 5/14/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sandisk NASDAQ: SNDK on 5/7/2026.

on 5/7/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Nestle OTCMKTS: NSRGY on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AbbVie NYSE: ABBV on 5/5/2026.

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Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $279.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $227.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.89, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm's 50-day moving average is $202.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.57 and a 1 year high of $302.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palo Alto Networks beat fiscal Q3 expectations, with revenue of $3.0 billion and EPS of $0.85, and management raised full-year and Q4 guidance, reinforcing the view that AI-related cybersecurity demand is accelerating. Article Title

Palo Alto Networks beat fiscal Q3 expectations, with revenue of $3.0 billion and EPS of $0.85, and management raised full-year and Q4 guidance, reinforcing the view that AI-related cybersecurity demand is accelerating. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analyst sentiment turned more bullish, with multiple firms raising price targets sharply and several upgrading the stock, which can support PANW’s valuation and sentiment in the near term. Article Title

Wall Street analyst sentiment turned more bullish, with multiple firms raising price targets sharply and several upgrading the stock, which can support PANW’s valuation and sentiment in the near term. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup, Wedbush, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Berenberg, Truist, Rosenblatt, Oppenheimer, RBC, Mizuho and others all lifted targets into a much higher range, signaling confidence that the post-earnings growth story remains intact. Article Title

Citigroup, Wedbush, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Berenberg, Truist, Rosenblatt, Oppenheimer, RBC, Mizuho and others all lifted targets into a much higher range, signaling confidence that the post-earnings growth story remains intact. Positive Sentiment: FBN Securities upgraded Palo Alto Networks to “strong-buy,” adding another constructive catalyst for the stock after the earnings report. Article Title

FBN Securities upgraded Palo Alto Networks to “strong-buy,” adding another constructive catalyst for the stock after the earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary suggests the stock may have run ahead of itself after a strong rally, and a few articles note that investors are pausing to assess whether the AI-security growth can justify the valuation. Article Title

Some commentary suggests the stock may have run ahead of itself after a strong rally, and a few articles note that investors are pausing to assess whether the AI-security growth can justify the valuation. Neutral Sentiment: An insider sale by the chief accounting officer may create a small headline overhang, but the transaction appears limited relative to the company’s recent surge. Article Title

An insider sale by the chief accounting officer may create a small headline overhang, but the transaction appears limited relative to the company’s recent surge. Negative Sentiment: Broader weakness in cybersecurity peers, including CrowdStrike’s post-earnings drop, may be weighing on sentiment across the group and helping explain some near-term pressure in PANW. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.08, for a total transaction of $313,588.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 81,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,272,790.88. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora bought 68,085 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,643.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 343,394 shares in the company, valued at $50,434,276.78. This trade represents a 24.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,076 shares of company stock valued at $17,930,587. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $306.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Nebraska Trust Co acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.2% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

See Also

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