Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BTIG Research Analyst Says

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $333.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the network technology company's stock. BTIG Research's target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Arete Research raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $185.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a "neutral" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $253.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $313.00.

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Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $9.02 on Tuesday, reaching $341.02. 9,537,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,400,347. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $139.57 and a 1-year high of $342.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.93 billion, a PE ratio of 279.52, a PEG ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.56, for a total value of $1,447,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 145,250 shares in the company, valued at $42,058,590. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total transaction of $100,108.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,361.03. The trade was a 4.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 106,389 shares of company stock valued at $27,570,630 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steph & Co. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 96.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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