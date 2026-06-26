Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Price Up 3.8% - Here's What Happened

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $306.24 and last traded at $304.20. 8,127,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 9,390,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.09.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $306.59.

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Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 3.8%

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $247.92 billion, a PE ratio of 249.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.94. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $238.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company's revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.24, for a total value of $2,094,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,490,500. The trade was a 37.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $5,598,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,598,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 106,389 shares of company stock valued at $27,570,630 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 154 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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