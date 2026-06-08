Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Trading Down 2.1% - What's Next?

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $264.42 and last traded at $266.33. Approximately 6,766,446 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 9,646,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $272.05.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $114.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $222.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $306.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $205.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.47. The company has a market cap of $217.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.30, a PEG ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Palo Alto Networks's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.08, for a total transaction of $313,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 81,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,272,790.88. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,572 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.32, for a total transaction of $272,459.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,466,400. This represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 72,076 shares of company stock valued at $17,930,587 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,415,364,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,476,753 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $3,603,473,000 after buying an additional 3,101,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,929,063 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $12,512,533,000 after buying an additional 2,659,100 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,665.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,761,909 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $442,788,000 after buying an additional 2,605,433 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 67.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,297,833 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $1,009,669,000 after buying an additional 2,528,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Further Reading

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