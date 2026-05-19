Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Trading Down 3% - What's Next?

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $239.69 and last traded at $240.13. Approximately 10,883,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 9,581,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.55.

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Palo Alto Networks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks to $275 from $200 and kept a Buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Truist price target update

Truist raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks to $275 from $200 and kept a Buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer lifted its target to $275 from $245 and reiterated Outperform after seeing strength around CyberArk-related integration and Palo Alto’s identity security expansion. Oppenheimer price target update

Oppenheimer lifted its target to $275 from $245 and reiterated Outperform after seeing strength around CyberArk-related integration and Palo Alto’s identity security expansion. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho increased its target to $265 from $200 and maintained an Outperform rating, citing strength in subscription revenue and signs of healthy firewall demand. Mizuho price target update

Mizuho increased its target to $265 from $200 and maintained an Outperform rating, citing strength in subscription revenue and signs of healthy firewall demand. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt raised its target to $275 from $225 and reiterated Buy, adding to the cluster of bullish analyst revisions supporting the stock. Rosenblatt outlook update

Rosenblatt raised its target to $275 from $225 and reiterated Buy, adding to the cluster of bullish analyst revisions supporting the stock. Positive Sentiment: CEO Nikesh Arora said AI should help Palo Alto ship more product, not cut engineers, reinforcing the company’s investment narrative around growth and innovation. Business Insider article

CEO Nikesh Arora said AI should help Palo Alto ship more product, not cut engineers, reinforcing the company’s investment narrative around growth and innovation. Neutral Sentiment: Insider buying was described as good value, which can be a confidence signal, but it is not a major near-term operating catalyst. Insider buying article

Insider buying was described as good value, which can be a confidence signal, but it is not a major near-term operating catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The stock has surged sharply and now looks technically overbought, which raises the risk of a pullback if upcoming earnings or guidance disappoint. MarketBeat stock performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $157.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $219.49.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $176.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.18. The company has a market capitalization of $195.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The network technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $177,540.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 83,136 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,418,150.40. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora bought 68,085 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,643.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 343,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,434,276.78. This represents a 24.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,356 shares of company stock worth $4,981,575. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $75,412,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 134.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 672,129 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $136,859,000 after acquiring an additional 384,985 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,364,442 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $277,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 38.4% in the third quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 54,401 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,554,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Further Reading

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