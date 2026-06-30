Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Trading Up 2.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday after Arete Research raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $433.00. Arete Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks traded as high as $342.48 and last traded at $341.02. Approximately 9,494,763 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 9,400,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $332.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, FBN Securities reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $311.98.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on Palo Alto Networks

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.08, for a total transaction of $313,588.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 81,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,272,790.88. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.56, for a total transaction of $1,447,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 145,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,058,590. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 106,389 shares of company stock worth $27,570,630 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Palo Alto Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,415,364,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,476,753 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $3,603,473,000 after buying an additional 3,101,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,929,063 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $12,512,533,000 after buying an additional 2,659,100 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,665.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,761,909 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $442,788,000 after buying an additional 2,605,433 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 67.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,297,833 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $1,009,669,000 after buying an additional 2,528,299 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $277.93 billion, a PE ratio of 279.52, a P/E/G ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business's fifty day moving average price is $244.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.08.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Palo Alto Networks's revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palo Alto Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palo Alto Networks wasn't on the list.

While Palo Alto Networks currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here