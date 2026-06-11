Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Trading Up 6.2% - Here's Why

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $279.95 and last traded at $279.53. 9,565,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 9,601,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.22.

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Key Headlines Impacting Palo Alto Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts are highlighting rapid adoption of Prisma AIRS, suggesting Palo Alto Networks could be building a meaningful AI security revenue stream. Is Prisma AIRS Becoming Palo Alto Networks' Fastest Growth Engine?

Analysts are highlighting rapid adoption of Prisma AIRS, suggesting Palo Alto Networks could be building a meaningful AI security revenue stream. Positive Sentiment: Broader market commentary on cybersecurity remains bullish, with PANW cited as one of the sector leaders likely to benefit from AI-driven security demand and continued institutional buying. The AI Boom Has a Hidden Winner—And It's Not Nvidia

Broader market commentary on cybersecurity remains bullish, with PANW cited as one of the sector leaders likely to benefit from AI-driven security demand and continued institutional buying. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank slightly raised its FY2027 EPS estimate and maintained a Sector Outperform rating with a $320 price target, reinforcing confidence in Palo Alto Networks’ earnings outlook.

Scotiabank slightly raised its FY2027 EPS estimate and maintained a Sector Outperform rating with a $320 price target, reinforcing confidence in Palo Alto Networks’ earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Northland Securities kept a Market Perform rating and $302 target while trimming several forward EPS estimates, which tempers but does not overwhelm the bullish AI-security narrative.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $340.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a "neutral" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $306.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $227.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.12, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $211.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Palo Alto Networks's revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora acquired 68,085 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,643.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 343,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,434,276.78. The trade was a 24.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $802,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 150,250 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,105. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 72,076 shares of company stock valued at $17,930,587 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,929,063 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $12,512,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,331,705 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $5,587,100,000 after purchasing an additional 594,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,476,753 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $3,603,473,000 after buying an additional 3,101,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,989,257 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $2,934,935,000 after purchasing an additional 540,756 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,415,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Further Reading

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