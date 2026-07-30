Palvella Therapeutics (PVLA) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Palvella Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.30). On average, analysts expect Palvella Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Palvella Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PVLA stock opened at $142.60 on Thursday. Palvella Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $34.57 and a 52-week high of $161.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -34.20 and a beta of -0.20. The business's fifty day moving average is $129.01 and its 200 day moving average is $117.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PVLA. Wall Street Zen lowered Palvella Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 29th. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.53.

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Insider Activity at Palvella Therapeutics

In other news, COO Kathleen Goin sold 4,302 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total value of $476,360.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 2,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $238,512.42. The trade was a 66.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Palvella Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,273 shares of the company's stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,666,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 892,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,408,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.11% of the company's stock.

About Palvella Therapeutics

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: PVLA is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company devoted to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for immunological and inflammatory diseases. The company employs a proprietary small‐molecule and biologics platform to identify and modulate key molecular pathways that drive neutrophil‐ and complement‐mediated inflammation, aiming to deliver targeted treatment options for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

Palvella's pipeline comprises several preclinical assets designed to address both prevalent chronic inflammatory conditions and rare autoinflammatory syndromes.

Further Reading

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