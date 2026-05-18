Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong-Buy Rating

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PAAS. Zacks Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Securities upgraded Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $68.00.

Get Pan American Silver alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:PAAS opened at $56.42 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $69.99.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 31.66%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1,336.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 151.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth $44,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Pan American Silver

Here are the key news stories impacting Pan American Silver this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank reiterated an Outperform rating and $64 price target, while nudging up estimates for FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030. PAAS stock page

Scotiabank reiterated an rating and price target, while nudging up estimates for FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030. Positive Sentiment: National Bank Financial raised forecasts for several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030, with particularly large increases to longer-term earnings expectations. PAAS stock page

National Bank Financial raised forecasts for several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030, with particularly large increases to longer-term earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Edison Investment Research also lifted its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates, adding to the overall positive analyst trend. PAAS stock page

Edison Investment Research also lifted its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates, adding to the overall positive analyst trend. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage continues to show a mixed but generally constructive analyst backdrop, with some firms already pricing in earnings above consensus and others only modestly above current estimates.

Recent coverage continues to show a mixed but generally constructive analyst backdrop, with some firms already pricing in earnings above consensus and others only modestly above current estimates. Negative Sentiment: Despite the analyst upgrades, PAAS has also been under pressure from a pullback in silver prices and ongoing operational-risk headlines in Mexico, which may be capping near-term upside. Article on silver pullback and Mexico risk

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. NYSE: PAAS is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pan American Silver, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pan American Silver wasn't on the list.

While Pan American Silver currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here