Pantheon Infrastructure (LON:PINT) Hits New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Pantheon Infrastructure (LON:PINT - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 119 and last traded at GBX 118.40, with a volume of 283450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.

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Pantheon Infrastructure Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 113.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 109.75. The stock has a market cap of £552.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.34.

Pantheon Infrastructure (LON:PINT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported GBX 2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pantheon Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 99.49%.The company had revenue of GBX 2,957 million during the quarter.

Pantheon Infrastructure Company Profile

Pantheon Infrastructure Plc aims to provide exposure to a global, diversified portfolio of high-quality, infrastructure assets. We will seek to build a portfolio of co-investments in infrastructure assets with strong defensive characteristics, typically benefitting from contracted cash flows, inflation protection and conservative leverage profiles. Target assets will have strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials, including companies and projects that can support the transition to a low-carbon economy, and the portfolio will span the digital infrastructure, power and utilities, transportation and logistics, renewables and social investments sub-sectors, with a focus on assets benefitting from secular tailwinds.

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