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Pantheon Infrastructure (LON:PINT) Hits New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Pantheon Infrastructure logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Pantheon Infrastructure hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as GBX 119 (last at GBX 118.40) on volume of 283,450 shares, with a market cap of £552.98 million and a PE ratio of 7.10.
  • The company reported strong quarterly results with EPS of GBX 2.89, a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 99.49% on revenue of GBX 2,957 million.
  • Pantheon Infrastructure targets a diversified global portfolio of infrastructure co-investments with contracted cash flows, inflation protection and strong ESG credentials across digital infrastructure, power, transport, renewables and social investments.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Pantheon Infrastructure (LON:PINT - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 119 and last traded at GBX 118.40, with a volume of 283450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.

Pantheon Infrastructure Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 113.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 109.75. The stock has a market cap of £552.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.34.

Pantheon Infrastructure (LON:PINT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported GBX 2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pantheon Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 99.49%.The company had revenue of GBX 2,957 million during the quarter.

Pantheon Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pantheon Infrastructure Plc aims to provide exposure to a global, diversified portfolio of high-quality, infrastructure assets. We will seek to build a portfolio of co-investments in infrastructure assets with strong defensive characteristics, typically benefitting from contracted cash flows, inflation protection and conservative leverage profiles. Target assets will have strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials, including companies and projects that can support the transition to a low-carbon economy, and the portfolio will span the digital infrastructure, power and utilities, transportation and logistics, renewables and social investments sub-sectors, with a focus on assets benefitting from secular tailwinds.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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