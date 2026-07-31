Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG - Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and traded as low as $1.07. Paramount Gold Nevada shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 290,859 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Gold Nevada presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $3.25.

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Paramount Gold Nevada Stock Up 9.4%

The firm's 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $99.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Gold Nevada

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 531.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 67,095 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56,463 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.51% of the company's stock.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada is a publicly traded mineral exploration and development company focused on precious metal properties in Nevada. The company's core business activities include the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and advancement of gold and silver prospects. Utilizing modern geological, geochemical and geophysical survey techniques, Paramount seeks to delineate high-grade mineral resources and position its assets for potential future production or strategic partnerships with established mining operators.

Paramount's portfolio encompasses several key projects across Nevada's prolific mineral belts, including the historic Sleeper gold mine in Humboldt County, the Scossa epithermal gold system in Pershing County and the San Miguel gold-silver district in Mineral County.

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