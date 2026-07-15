Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 17th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th.

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Paramount Resources Trading Up 1.1%

TSE POU opened at C$28.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$19.37 and a twelve month high of C$33.44. The company has a market cap of C$4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of -0.24. The business's fifty day moving average is C$29.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.78.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$276.20 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 5.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 1.4075758 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Paramount Resources news, insider David Blake Reid sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total value of C$772,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 172,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,324,471.70. The trade was a 12.67% decrease in their position. Also, insider Rodrigo Sousa purchased 6,946 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.50 per share, with a total value of C$211,853.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 25,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$765,550. This trade represents a 38.26% increase in their position. In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,148 shares of company stock worth $308,401 and sold 44,800 shares worth $1,388,875. 45.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount is an independent, publicly traded Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays. The Company's principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount's class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "POU".

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