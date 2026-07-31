Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.25 and traded as high as C$29.40. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$29.19, with a volume of 122,982 shares traded.

Get Paramount Resources alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POU. Scotiabank raised Paramount Resources to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$32.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on POU

Paramount Resources Stock Down 0.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of C$4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$29.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.25.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of C$276.20 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.4075758 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Paramount Resources's dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Geral Bell sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.17, for a total value of C$55,698.50. Also, insider Tyson Riddell sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.36, for a total transaction of C$156,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$453,402.88. The trade was a 25.70% decrease in their position. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,148 shares of company stock worth $308,401 and have sold 44,800 shares worth $1,388,875. 45.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount is an independent, publicly traded Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays. The Company's principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount's class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "POU".

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Paramount Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Paramount Resources wasn't on the list.

While Paramount Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here