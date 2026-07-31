Go Pro
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Paramount Resources logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.25 and traded as high as C$29.40. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$29.19, with a volume of 122,982 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POU. Scotiabank raised Paramount Resources to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$32.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on POU

Paramount Resources Stock Down 0.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of C$4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$29.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.25.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of C$276.20 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.4075758 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Paramount Resources's dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Geral Bell sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.17, for a total value of C$55,698.50. Also, insider Tyson Riddell sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.36, for a total transaction of C$156,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$453,402.88. The trade was a 25.70% decrease in their position. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,148 shares of company stock worth $308,401 and have sold 44,800 shares worth $1,388,875. 45.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paramount Resources

(Get Free Report)

Paramount is an independent, publicly traded Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays. The Company's principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount's class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "POU".

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Paramount Resources Right Now?

Before you consider Paramount Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Paramount Resources wasn't on the list.

While Paramount Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines