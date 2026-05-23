Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives Average Recommendation of "Reduce" from Brokerages

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Reduce" from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.55.

Several research analysts have commented on PK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 14,617,921 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $152,903,000 after buying an additional 1,813,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,074,474 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $144,865,000 after buying an additional 203,922 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,744,912 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $79,230,000 after buying an additional 3,361,382 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 6,534,153 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $66,844,000 after buying an additional 3,962,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,447,474 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $49,278,000 after buying an additional 1,023,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE PK opened at $11.52 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 8.49%.The firm had revenue of $622.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts's revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.740-1.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is currently -91.74%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in luxury and upper-upscale hospitality properties. The company's primary business activity involves owning and leasing premier hotels and resorts across major urban and resort destinations. Through long-term management and franchise agreements with leading hotel operators, Park generates revenue from room nights, food and beverage offerings, meetings and events, and ancillary services.

Since its spin-off from Hilton Worldwide in January 2017, Park Hotels & Resorts has assembled a diversified portfolio of more than 60 properties.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Park Hotels & Resorts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Park Hotels & Resorts wasn't on the list.

While Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here