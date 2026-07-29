Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2391 per share and revenue of $659.6780 million for the quarter. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.740-1.900 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $622.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts's revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.27. 203,653 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,466,192. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 115,143 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 849.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,851 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 468,668 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 18,646 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $13.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PK

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in luxury and upper-upscale hospitality properties. The company's primary business activity involves owning and leasing premier hotels and resorts across major urban and resort destinations. Through long-term management and franchise agreements with leading hotel operators, Park generates revenue from room nights, food and beverage offerings, meetings and events, and ancillary services.

Since its spin-off from Hilton Worldwide in January 2017, Park Hotels & Resorts has assembled a diversified portfolio of more than 60 properties.

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