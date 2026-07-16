Park National (NYSE:PRK) Reaches New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $190.00 and last traded at $190.3340, with a volume of 30686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.06.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PRK shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Park National in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Park National from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Park National from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $184.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRK

Park National Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Park National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Park National's dividend payout ratio is 40.33%.

Institutional Trading of Park National

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRK. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Park National by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 152 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Park National by 629.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Park National by 878.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 225 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Park National by 156.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 262 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company's stock.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation is a bank holding company whose primary subsidiary, The Park National Bank, provides a full suite of commercial and personal banking services. The company's main business activities include deposit-taking, commercial and industrial lending, mortgage originations and trust and wealth management services. Park National aims to serve the financial needs of businesses, professionals, families and nonprofit organizations across its regional footprint.

Through its subsidiary banks, Park National offers traditional deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside loan products including commercial real estate loans, agricultural lending, equipment financing and consumer installment loans.

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