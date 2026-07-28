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Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Park-Ohio logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Park-Ohio shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.72 after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock to “strong buy.” KeyCorp also raised its price target to $45, although the broader analyst consensus remains “Hold” with a $45 target.
  • The company reported quarterly revenue of $421 million and adjusted earnings of $0.65 per share, matching expectations, and issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $2.90–$3.20.
  • Park-Ohio declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share, equivalent to $0.50 annually and a 1.3% yield. An insider recently sold 6,404 shares, while institutional investors own 51.38% of the stock.
  • Interested in Park-Ohio? Here are five stocks we like better.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $39.72 and last traded at $39.24, with a volume of 49047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.10.

PKOH has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Park-Ohio from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park-Ohio has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PKOH

Insider Activity at Park-Ohio

In other Park-Ohio news, insider Robert D. Vilsack sold 6,404 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $246,233.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 186,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,172,424.55. This trade represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 31.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Park-Ohio by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,449 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,439 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 4.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,836 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,018 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Stock Up 0.4%

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $565.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $413.90 million. Park-Ohio has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Park-Ohio's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.76%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp is a diversified industrial company that supplies engineered products and distribution services to a broad array of end markets. Through its two primary operating segments—Engineered Solutions and Supply Chain Solutions—the company delivers metal components, assemblies and value-added distribution tailored to energy, transportation, industrial and commercial applications.

The Engineered Solutions segment provides design, machining, fabrication and assembly of custom metal parts, including heat exchangers, welded assemblies, tubing products and precision-machined components.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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