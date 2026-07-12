Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Strong-Buy" Rating

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Park-Ohio from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park-Ohio currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Park-Ohio alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on PKOH

Park-Ohio Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.24. The company's stock had a trading volume of 136,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,094. The firm has a market cap of $521.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.90 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 1.46%.Park-Ohio has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert D. Vilsack sold 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $87,981.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 184,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,078,846.58. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park-Ohio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 377.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,699 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Park-Ohio by 69.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 73.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,920 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company's stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp is a diversified industrial company that supplies engineered products and distribution services to a broad array of end markets. Through its two primary operating segments—Engineered Solutions and Supply Chain Solutions—the company delivers metal components, assemblies and value-added distribution tailored to energy, transportation, industrial and commercial applications.

The Engineered Solutions segment provides design, machining, fabrication and assembly of custom metal parts, including heat exchangers, welded assemblies, tubing products and precision-machined components.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Park-Ohio, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Park-Ohio wasn't on the list.

While Park-Ohio currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here