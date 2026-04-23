Parker-Hannifin (PH) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post earnings of $7.81 per share and revenue of $5.3982 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.54. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 27.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.53 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post $31 EPS for the current fiscal year and $34 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE PH opened at $954.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $576.26 and a 52 week high of $1,034.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $953.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $892.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PH. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,092.00 to $1,137.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. iA Financial set a $1,032.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,050.00 to $980.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,000.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $946.48, for a total transaction of $1,379,021.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,918.40. This represents a 36.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.94, for a total transaction of $535,766.16. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $949,940. This represents a 36.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 10,063 shares of company stock worth $9,891,214 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,926,896 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,451,584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,044 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,874,862,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 883,185 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $776,284,000 after purchasing an additional 24,430 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 880,256 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $773,710,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 619,041 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $544,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company's stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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