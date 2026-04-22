Parsons (PSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Parsons (NYSE:PSN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Parsons to post earnings of $0.70 per share and revenue of $1.5072 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Parsons had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Parsons's revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Parsons to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Parsons Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $54.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company's fifty day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.24. Parsons has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $89.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Parsons in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research note on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp cut Parsons from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Parsons from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Parsons from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $78.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Parsons

Institutional Trading of Parsons

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSN. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 38.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 176.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 828 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Parsons by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 972 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company's stock.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation NYSE: PSN is a technology-driven engineering, construction, technical and professional services firm. The company delivers end-to-end solutions that span feasibility studies, design and engineering, construction management, system integration and ongoing operations support. Parsons serves both government and commercial clients and focuses on critical infrastructure, defense, security, intelligence and environmental programs.

Core services include program and construction management for transportation systems, water and environmental infrastructure, cybersecurity and advanced systems integration.

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