Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.22 and traded as high as $16.64. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 10,780 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pathfinder Bancorp from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pathfinder Bancorp has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBHC

Pathfinder Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company's fifty day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $77.93 million, a P/E ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.14.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Pathfinder Bancorp's payout ratio is -63.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBHC. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 102.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,803 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 26.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 446,053 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 92,397 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in northeastern Pennsylvania that operates primarily through its subsidiary, Pathfinder Bank. The company offers a broad range of commercial and consumer banking solutions, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, and retirement accounts. Through its branch network, Pathfinder Bancorp serves individuals, small businesses, and community organizations across its local market.

In addition to traditional deposit products, Pathfinder Bancorp provides a variety of lending services such as commercial real estate loans, construction and land development financing, agricultural credits, equipment loans, and consumer installment loans.

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