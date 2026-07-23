Patrick Industries (PATK) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Patrick Industries to announce earnings of $1.30 per share and revenue of $1.0081 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $997.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Patrick Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of PATK opened at $86.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $148.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.15.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Patrick Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PATK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $108.00 price target on Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 target price on Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research lowered Patrick Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PATK

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In related news, Director Blake Augsburger purchased 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,076.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,125 shares in the company, valued at $181,028.75. The trade was a 23.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew S. Filer bought 1,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,614 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,847,997. This represents a 4.85% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders bought 28,700 shares of company stock worth $2,532,880. Insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2,327.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 801 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company's stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer and distributor of component products and building materials for the recreational vehicle (RV), manufactured housing, marine and industrial markets. The company supplies a broad array of interior and exterior products, including cabinetry, countertops, flooring, wall panels and decorative trim. Patrick Industries also offers engineered composites, adhesives, sealants and insulation solutions that cater to both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers across North America.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana, Patrick Industries began as a small distributor of hardwood and millwork products.

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