Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 20,000 Shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.57, for a total transaction of $6,591,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,548,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,817,194,021.30. This trade represents a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total transaction of $6,373,000.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.87, for a total transaction of $6,097,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $5,590,000.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $5,418,600.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.85, for a total value of $6,237,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.08, for a total value of $6,541,600.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.10, for a total value of $6,842,000.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 4,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.09, for a total value of $1,092,360.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 40,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $7,905,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $9,660,500.00.

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Vicor Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:VICR traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $325.32. 119,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.80 and a beta of 2.36. The company's 50 day moving average is $268.96 and its 200-day moving average is $190.09. Vicor Corporation has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $361.89.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Vicor had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vicor Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vicor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vicor by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,167 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Vicor by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,537 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4,634.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,611 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 259,022 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 38.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 41,541 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vicor by 56.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICR. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Zacks Research raised Vicor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Vicor from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicor has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $228.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VICR

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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