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Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 20,000 Shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
June 29, 2026
Vicor logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Vicor CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares on June 26 at an average price of $323.05, generating about $6.46 million. The filing shows he still directly owns 8.43 million shares after the sale.
  • The sale is part of a recent run of insider selling: Vinciarelli has repeatedly sold 20,000 shares in multiple transactions across late May and June, with proceeds ranging from about $5.42 million to $7.22 million per trade.
  • Vicor’s stock has been strong and analysts remain mostly upbeat, with shares recently trading near $346.61 after a sharp rise over the past months. The company also beat quarterly earnings expectations, and Wall Street’s average rating is “Buy” with a price target around $408.33.
  • Five stocks we like better than Vicor.

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.05, for a total value of $6,461,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,428,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,694,474.50. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 24th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.44, for a total value of $6,528,800.00.
  • On Monday, June 22nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.94, for a total transaction of $7,218,800.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 17th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.57, for a total transaction of $6,591,400.00.
  • On Monday, June 15th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total transaction of $6,373,000.00.
  • On Friday, June 12th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.87, for a total transaction of $6,097,400.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 10th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $5,590,000.00.
  • On Monday, June 8th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $5,418,600.00.
  • On Thursday, June 4th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.85, for a total transaction of $6,237,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.08, for a total value of $6,541,600.00.
  • On Thursday, May 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.10, for a total value of $6,842,000.00.

Vicor Stock Performance

Vicor stock traded up $19.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $346.61. 248,908 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,129. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.34 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.01. Vicor Corporation has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $369.40.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Vicor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 28.98%.The firm had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company's revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vicor Corporation will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VICR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Vicor to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Vicor from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Vicor to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $408.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VICR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vicor by 3,918.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,189 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $47,368,000 after buying an additional 421,435 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vicor by 1,542.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 439,820 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $48,205,000 after acquiring an additional 413,038 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vicor by 4,634.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,611 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 259,022 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Vicor by 1,921.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,882 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 254,630 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the third quarter valued at about $12,625,000. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company's stock.

About Vicor

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

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