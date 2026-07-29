PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the credit services provider's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective points to a potential downside of 4.29% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. Clear Str upgraded PayPal to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PayPal from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $56.35.

Get PayPal alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on PYPL

PayPal Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.51. 5,113,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,583,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.02. The firm has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.47 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, insider Frank Keller sold 4,612 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $196,194.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 41,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,260.18. This trade represents a 9.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $144,587.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,762.57. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,543 shares of company stock valued at $364,325. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allied Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Robinswood Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in PayPal by 15,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 460 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company's stock.

PayPal News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat and raised guidance: PayPal reported adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share versus the $1.28 consensus and revenue of $8.68 billion versus $8.47 billion expected. Total payment volume rose 10% to $486.4 billion, while management raised 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to approximately $5.38. PayPal Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

PayPal reported adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share versus the $1.28 consensus and revenue of $8.68 billion versus $8.47 billion expected. Total payment volume rose 10% to $486.4 billion, while management raised 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to approximately $5.38. Positive Sentiment: Turnaround momentum is improving: Management said branded checkout has stabilized, Venmo is expanding and cost-saving initiatives are progressing. The company is also investing in artificial intelligence, digital identity, stablecoins and new commerce tools, offering potential longer-term growth catalysts. PayPal's Q2 Earnings Call Focuses on Checkout Stability

Management said branded checkout has stabilized, Venmo is expanding and cost-saving initiatives are progressing. The company is also investing in artificial intelligence, digital identity, stablecoins and new commerce tools, offering potential longer-term growth catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifted price targets: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its target to $70 and upgraded PayPal to “outperform.” Mizuho increased its target to $60, Citigroup to $61 and Robert W. Baird to $57, reflecting improved estimates after the earnings beat. These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On PayPal Following Upbeat Q2 Earnings

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its target to $70 and upgraded PayPal to “outperform.” Mizuho increased its target to $60, Citigroup to $61 and Robert W. Baird to $57, reflecting improved estimates after the earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: PayPal declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable September 25, and repurchased roughly 33 million shares for $1.5 billion during the quarter, supporting shareholder returns.

PayPal declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable September 25, and repurchased roughly 33 million shares for $1.5 billion during the quarter, supporting shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Takeover speculation remains a catalyst: Stripe and Advent International reportedly offered $60.50 per share, valuing PayPal at about $53 billion. PayPal’s board reportedly viewed the bid as too low, while CEO Enrique Lores left the door open to a higher offer but emphasized the standalone turnaround strategy. PayPal leaves the door open to a higher takeover offer following earnings beat

Stripe and Advent International reportedly offered $60.50 per share, valuing PayPal at about $53 billion. PayPal’s board reportedly viewed the bid as too low, while CEO Enrique Lores left the door open to a higher offer but emphasized the standalone turnaround strategy. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street remains divided: Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating with a $55 target, while Goldman Sachs reportedly warned investors to sell. Analysts continue to seek stronger branded-checkout growth and evidence that cost savings can offset investment spending.

Wall Street remains divided: Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating with a $55 target, while Goldman Sachs reportedly warned investors to sell. Analysts continue to seek stronger branded-checkout growth and evidence that cost savings can offset investment spending. Negative Sentiment: GAAP net income and earnings declined year over year, and investors remain concerned about margin pressure, competitive threats and relatively soft near-term guidance. These issues explain why some analysts see limited upside despite the improved full-year outlook.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PayPal, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PayPal wasn't on the list.

While PayPal currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here