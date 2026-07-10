PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Rating Increased to Strong Sell at Barclays

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Barclays to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on PayPal from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PayPal from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "market perform" rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on PayPal from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $53.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

PayPal Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. PayPal has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The firm has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PayPal will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, insider Frank Keller sold 4,612 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $196,194.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,768,260.18. The trade was a 9.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $144,587.41. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,325,762.57. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,612 shares of company stock worth $966,623. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,376,927 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $5,276,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,462 shares during the period. Rule One Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $2,043,000. Step Capital Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $6,130,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 705.2% during the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,651 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 88,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,830 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 47,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company's stock.

PayPal News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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