PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading 1.4% Higher - What's Next?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.06 and last traded at $62.67. 7,873,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 12,413,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on PayPal from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. President Capital decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of PayPal to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $82.06.

PayPal Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. PayPal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $94,984.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $264,706.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,731.33. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 36,156 shares of company stock worth $2,432,524 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 15.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,501,936 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $224,001,000 after purchasing an additional 476,763 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,991 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Allianz SE boosted its stake in PayPal by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 30,338 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $529,264,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company's stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

