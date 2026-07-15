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PayPay Corporation (NASDAQ:PAYP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
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Key Points

  • PayPay has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” from 13 brokerages, with seven buy ratings and one strong buy versus one sell and four holds.
  • The average 12-month price target among analysts is about $25.73, with recent targets ranging from $23 to $31.
  • PayPay last reported quarterly earnings of $0.13 EPS, beating the $0.10 estimate, on $644.33 million in revenue.
  • Five stocks we like better than PayPay.

PayPay Corporation (NASDAQ:PAYP - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.7273.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYP. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of PayPay in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of PayPay in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PayPay in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on PayPay in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised PayPay from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPay

PayPay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYP opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion and a PE ratio of 115.38. PayPay has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The fintech company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $644.33 million for the quarter.

About PayPay

(Get Free Report)

As Japan's leading financial technology company, we are dedicated to our goal of becoming a digital finance platform for all. We strive to empower the everyday lives of users and businesses by transforming their smartphones into a comprehensive, easy-to-use, and accessible financial platform that centralizes and simplifies numerous daily activities for ultimate convenience. Through a seamless ecosystem of payment, financial and everyday services, we have served as a game-changer in driving the shift to a cashless and digitally empowered economy.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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