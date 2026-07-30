Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Given Consensus Rating of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.8750.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSFE. Weiss Ratings lowered Paysafe from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $7.50 price target (up from $6.75) on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Paysafe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Paysafe from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paysafe news, insider Richard Swales sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $76,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,866.64. This represents a 18.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Paysafe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSFE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Paysafe by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Directional Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company's stock.

Paysafe Stock Performance

PSFE opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. Paysafe has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $444.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $442.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.41 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe is a global payments provider that delivers a comprehensive suite of online and offline payment solutions. The company operates a diverse portfolio of products, including digital wallets under the Skrill and Neteller brands, prepaid voucher services through paysafecard, and integrated payment processing solutions for merchants. Paysafe's platform is designed to serve a wide range of industries, from e-commerce and digital goods to gaming, financial services, and regulated verticals, offering tailored risk and compliance management alongside its core transaction capabilities.

Founded through a series of mergers and strategic acquisitions, Paysafe traces its origins to the launch of paysafecard in 2000 and the establishment of Optimal Payments in 1996.

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