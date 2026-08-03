Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Lowered to "Hold" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

PSFE has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Paysafe in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Paysafe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $7.50 price target (up from $6.75) on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings cut Paysafe from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Paysafe from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $9.88.

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Paysafe Stock Performance

NYSE:PSFE opened at $8.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $417.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.74. Paysafe has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $442.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $424.41 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 11.44%.

Insider Transactions at Paysafe

In other Paysafe news, insider Richard Swales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $76,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,866.64. This trade represents a 18.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Trading of Paysafe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Paysafe by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Directional Asset Management bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Paysafe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a global payments provider that delivers a comprehensive suite of online and offline payment solutions. The company operates a diverse portfolio of products, including digital wallets under the Skrill and Neteller brands, prepaid voucher services through paysafecard, and integrated payment processing solutions for merchants. Paysafe's platform is designed to serve a wide range of industries, from e-commerce and digital goods to gaming, financial services, and regulated verticals, offering tailored risk and compliance management alongside its core transaction capabilities.

Founded through a series of mergers and strategic acquisitions, Paysafe traces its origins to the launch of paysafecard in 2000 and the establishment of Optimal Payments in 1996.

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