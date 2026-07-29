Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Hits New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.37 and last traded at $9.3450, with a volume of 171719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAYS shares. Wall Street Zen cut Paysign from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Paysign in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Paysign from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PAYS

Paysign Trading Up 2.4%

The company has a market cap of $522.14 million, a P/E ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company's fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.01 million. Paysign had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Paysign has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joan M. Herman sold 100,000 shares of Paysign stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 707,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,663,142.09. The trade was a 12.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 158,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,315 in the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysign

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paysign by 7.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,334 shares of the company's stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Paysign during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Paysign by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,587 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paysign by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paysign by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,942 shares of the company's stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company's stock.

Paysign Company Profile

Paysign, Inc NASDAQ: PAYS is a U.S.-based financial technology company specializing in prepaid payment solutions. Through its cloud-based platform, the company enables corporations, government agencies and payroll providers to issue and manage stored-value cards, digital wallets and disbursement programs. Paysign's offerings span gift and incentive cards, payroll and earned-wage access cards, government benefit distribution, tax refund solutions and health savings account disbursements.

The company's flagship Paysign Experience Platform provides configurable card programs with real-time transaction reporting, fraud monitoring and regulatory compliance tools.

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