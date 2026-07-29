Paysign (PAYS) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Paysign to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $26.35 million for the quarter. Paysign has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.01 million. Paysign had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 21.74%. On average, analysts expect Paysign to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Paysign Stock Up 2.6%

PAYS stock opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $509.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 0.72. Paysign has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82.

Insider Transactions at Paysign

In other Paysign news, EVP Joan M. Herman sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 707,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,663,142.09. This trade represents a 12.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 158,403 shares of company stock worth $1,239,315 over the last 90 days. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paysign

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYS. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paysign by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,412 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Paysign by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 19,769 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Paysign by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,345 shares of the company's stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Paysign by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 84,055 shares of the company's stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 24,772 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Paysign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Paysign from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Paysign from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Paysign in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $10.00.

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About Paysign

Paysign, Inc NASDAQ: PAYS is a U.S.-based financial technology company specializing in prepaid payment solutions. Through its cloud-based platform, the company enables corporations, government agencies and payroll providers to issue and manage stored-value cards, digital wallets and disbursement programs. Paysign's offerings span gift and incentive cards, payroll and earned-wage access cards, government benefit distribution, tax refund solutions and health savings account disbursements.

The company's flagship Paysign Experience Platform provides configurable card programs with real-time transaction reporting, fraud monitoring and regulatory compliance tools.

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