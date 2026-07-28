PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Sells 220,000 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF - Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $14,071,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,492,128 shares of the company's stock, valued at $990,876,506.88. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $5,452,000.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 270,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $14,358,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 380,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $19,870,200.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $9,828,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $9,388,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 280,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $13,062,000.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 570,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $26,425,200.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $8,558,000.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 205,570 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $8,635,995.70.

On Friday, June 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $4,317,000.00.

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PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBF traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.01. The stock had a trading volume of 548,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,971. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.46%.The company's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. PBF Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on PBF Energy from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $45.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PBF Energy

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

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