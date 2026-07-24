PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, August 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th.

PCB Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. PCB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 34.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PCB Bancorp to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

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PCB Bancorp Stock Down 0.7%

PCB opened at $28.90 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.29. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $411.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,447 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 3,769.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,916 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 273.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,939 shares of the company's stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 33.04% of the company's stock.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp is the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank, a California-chartered bank founded in 1999 and headquartered in Torrance, California. As the parent of an FDIC-insured institution, PCB Bancorp oversees a community-focused banking franchise that serves both retail customers and commercial enterprises. The company's strategy emphasizes personalized service and deep market knowledge to meet the evolving needs of individuals, families and businesses in Southern California.

Through its subsidiary Pacific City Bank, PCB Bancorp offers a broad range of financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial real estate and construction lending, residential mortgages, trade finance, treasury management and wealth advisory solutions.

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