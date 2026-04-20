Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Reaches New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.41 and last traded at $39.38, with a volume of 134367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.44.

Get PGC alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peapack-Gladstone Financial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $40.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.63. The firm's 50-day moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average is $30.55.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $77.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In other news, EVP Maureen Hemhauser sold 5,272 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $187,630.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.75% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Peapack-Gladstone Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,138,723 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,429,000 after purchasing an additional 456,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,523 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,897,000 after acquiring an additional 28,489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 549,447 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $15,302,000 after purchasing an additional 31,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,521 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $12,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 269,242 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company's stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is the parent company of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, a New Jersey-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey, that trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol PGC. Through Peapack-Gladstone Bank, the company offers a broad range of deposit and lending solutions, including checking and savings accounts, residential and commercial real estate loans, lines of credit and treasury management services. Clients benefit from both in-branch relationship banking and an expanding suite of digital banking tools designed to support personal and business financial needs.

Complementing its core banking operations, Peapack-Gladstone Financial provides wealth management, trust and financial planning services through its subsidiary, Peapack-Gladstone Wealth Management.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Peapack-Gladstone Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Peapack-Gladstone Financial wasn't on the list.

While Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here