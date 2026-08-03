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Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Receives Outperform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
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Key Points

  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated its “Outperform” rating on Peapack-Gladstone Financial and raised its price target to $56 from $55, implying about 20.38% upside. The stock has an overall consensus rating of “Buy” with a $56.33 average target.
  • PGC shares rose 1.2% to $46.52, near their 52-week high of $49.14. The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.85, below the $0.88 consensus estimate, while revenue of $86.05 million exceeded expectations.
  • Insiders sold 8,100 shares worth approximately $377,170 over the past three months, while institutional investors own 72.75% of the company. Recent analyst actions were mixed, with some firms raising targets and others downgrading the stock to “Hold.”
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $56.00 price target on the financial services provider's stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price target suggests a potential upside of 20.38% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peapack-Gladstone Financial presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGC

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Up 1.2%

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.52. 83,489 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,989. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.71.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $86.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $85.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In other news, Director Anthony W. Spinelli sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $89,260.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $524,045.46. This trade represents a 14.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Babcock sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,147,368.02. This trade represents a 9.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 8,100 shares of company stock worth $377,170 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.75% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,252 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 171.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter worth about $116,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 431.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company's stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is the parent company of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, a New Jersey-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey, that trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol PGC. Through Peapack-Gladstone Bank, the company offers a broad range of deposit and lending solutions, including checking and savings accounts, residential and commercial real estate loans, lines of credit and treasury management services. Clients benefit from both in-branch relationship banking and an expanding suite of digital banking tools designed to support personal and business financial needs.

Complementing its core banking operations, Peapack-Gladstone Financial provides wealth management, trust and financial planning services through its subsidiary, Peapack-Gladstone Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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