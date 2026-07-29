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Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Pearson logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Pearson shares reached a new 52-week high, trading as high as $17.72 and closing near $17.71, above the previous close of $17.44.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with two Buy ratings and four Holds; MarketBeat reports a consensus rating of Hold.
  • Institutional investors increased exposure to Pearson, including significant stake increases by JPMorgan Chase, AQR Capital Management, and Goldman Sachs; institutions own 2.14% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.72 and last traded at $17.7070, with a volume of 70332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pearson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Pearson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSO

Pearson Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSO. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pearson during the first quarter worth about $11,546,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pearson by 10,532.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,836 shares of the company's stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 25,593 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pearson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,144,680 shares of the company's stock worth $34,336,000 after buying an additional 44,349 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 672.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 261,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 227,725 shares during the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pearson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc is a global education company headquartered in London, England, with significant operations in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Tracing its roots back to 1844, Pearson evolved from its early beginnings into one of the world's leading providers of educational content, digital learning tools, and assessment services. The company's American subsidiary trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PSO.

Pearson's core business encompasses a broad portfolio of products and services for learners, educators, and institutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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