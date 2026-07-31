Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.9808.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $20.25 to $21.25 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

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Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 2.6%

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $345.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.23 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 3.11%.Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently -5.00%.

Key Pebblebrook Hotel Trust News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pebblebrook Hotel Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations: Pebblebrook reported second-quarter adjusted FFO of $0.68 per diluted share, above the $0.62 consensus estimate and $0.65 a year earlier. Revenue of $407.1 million also surpassed expectations of approximately $400.1 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Q2 FFO and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Pebblebrook reported second-quarter adjusted FFO of $0.68 per diluted share, above the $0.62 consensus estimate and $0.65 a year earlier. Revenue of $407.1 million also surpassed expectations of approximately $400.1 million. Positive Sentiment: Hotel fundamentals improved: Same-property revenue per available room increased 6.5%, same-property total revenue rose 4.8%, and hotel EBITDA grew 7.1% to $123.3 million. Net income increased to $24.9 million from $19.3 million in the prior-year quarter. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Q2 Net Income Rises to $24.9 Million

Same-property revenue per available room increased 6.5%, same-property total revenue rose 4.8%, and hotel EBITDA grew 7.1% to $123.3 million. Net income increased to $24.9 million from $19.3 million in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was raised: PEB now expects 2026 EPS of $1.69-$1.76, above the $1.60 analyst consensus. The company also authorized a new preferred-share repurchase program, which could support per-share value. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Launches New Preferred Buyback Program

PEB now expects 2026 EPS of $1.69-$1.76, above the $1.60 analyst consensus. The company also authorized a new preferred-share repurchase program, which could support per-share value. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment strengthened: Stifel raised its price target from $20.25 to $21.25 and upgraded PEB to “buy,” implying additional upside based on the referenced share price. Stifel Raises Pebblebrook Price Target

Stifel raised its price target from $20.25 to $21.25 and upgraded PEB to “buy,” implying additional upside based on the referenced share price. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.48-$0.52 brackets the $0.49 consensus estimate, suggesting expectations were largely maintained for the next quarter.

Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.48-$0.52 brackets the $0.49 consensus estimate, suggesting expectations were largely maintained for the next quarter. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue was essentially flat year over year at $407.1 million, and the company continues to report negative GAAP profitability metrics, including a negative net margin and return on equity.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 56.4% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,268,902 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $71,403,000 after buying an additional 2,259,389 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2,584.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,161,137 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $24,615,000 after buying an additional 2,080,641 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,150,890 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,855 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 684.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,576,228 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $17,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,736.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,264 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $14,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,256 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust NYSE: PEB is a real estate investment trust specializing in premium, high-barrier-to-entry hotel properties in gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2009, PEB focuses on lifestyle-oriented lodging assets that cater to business and leisure travelers seeking elevated experiences. The company's investment strategy emphasizes select-service and full-service hotels with established brands and prime urban or resort locations.

PEB's portfolio comprises more than 30 properties in major metropolitan areas including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and San Francisco.

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