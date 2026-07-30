Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target Raised to $21.25

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.25 to $21.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $16.98.

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Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 2.8%

PEB stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 798,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,659. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $19.93.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $345.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.23 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 4.18%.The business's revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $4,411,000. Voss Capital LP acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth $4,897,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,566,267 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,050,000 after buying an additional 317,573 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,226 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 44,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 51.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,154,627 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,213,000 after buying an additional 736,078 shares during the last quarter.

Key Headlines Impacting Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting Pebblebrook Hotel Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Adjusted funds from operations (FFO) came in at $0.68 per diluted share, above the $0.62 consensus estimate and up from $0.65 a year earlier. Revenue of approximately $407.1 million also surpassed analysts’ $400.1 million forecast. Pebblebrook Hotel Q2 FFO and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Adjusted funds from operations (FFO) came in at $0.68 per diluted share, above the $0.62 consensus estimate and up from $0.65 a year earlier. Revenue of approximately $407.1 million also surpassed analysts’ $400.1 million forecast. Positive Sentiment: Hotel operating trends improved: Same-property revenue per available room (RevPAR) increased 6.5%, same-property total revenue rose 4.8%, and hotel EBITDA grew 7.1% to $123.3 million. Resorts and San Francisco were key RevPAR contributors. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Q2 Net Income Rises to $24.9 Million

Same-property revenue per available room (RevPAR) increased 6.5%, same-property total revenue rose 4.8%, and hotel EBITDA grew 7.1% to $123.3 million. Resorts and San Francisco were key RevPAR contributors. Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook was raised: PEB now expects fiscal 2026 EPS of $1.69 to $1.76, above the $1.60 analyst consensus. Its net income outlook also improved to a range from a $1.7 million loss to $6.3 million of income. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

PEB now expects fiscal 2026 EPS of $1.69 to $1.76, above the $1.60 analyst consensus. Its net income outlook also improved to a range from a $1.7 million loss to $6.3 million of income. Positive Sentiment: Capital allocation received a boost: The board authorized a new preferred-share repurchase program, potentially supporting per-share value and signaling management’s confidence in the balance sheet.

The board authorized a new preferred-share repurchase program, potentially supporting per-share value and signaling management’s confidence in the balance sheet. Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter net income rose to $24.9 million from $19.3 million, while revenue was essentially unchanged from the prior year. PEB also sold the Chamberlain West Hollywood Hotel for $43.5 million and ended the quarter with $270.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash.

Second-quarter net income rose to $24.9 million from $19.3 million, while revenue was essentially unchanged from the prior year. PEB also sold the Chamberlain West Hollywood Hotel for $43.5 million and ended the quarter with $270.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash. Negative Sentiment: Near-term guidance was mixed: Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.48 to $0.52 brackets the $0.49 consensus, offering little immediate estimate upside. The company also continues to report negative net margin and negative return on equity.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust NYSE: PEB is a real estate investment trust specializing in premium, high-barrier-to-entry hotel properties in gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2009, PEB focuses on lifestyle-oriented lodging assets that cater to business and leisure travelers seeking elevated experiences. The company's investment strategy emphasizes select-service and full-service hotels with established brands and prime urban or resort locations.

PEB's portfolio comprises more than 30 properties in major metropolitan areas including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and San Francisco.

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