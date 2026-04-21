Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Pedevco Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and traded as high as $15.23. Pedevco shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 38,048 shares.

Get Pedevco alerts: Sign Up

Pedevco Trading Up 2.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $198.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pedevco stock. Juniper Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pedevco Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 196,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Pedevco comprises about 0.0% of Juniper Capital Advisors L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Juniper Capital Advisors L.P. owned about 0.21% of Pedevco at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company's stock.

Pedevco Company Profile

Pedevco Corp is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company incorporated in Delaware and listed on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol PED. The firm focuses on acquiring, developing and producing hydrocarbon assets, with a strategic emphasis on shallow water and onshore properties in Trinidad and Tobago. Since its listing, Pedevco has pursued opportunities to expand reserves through targeted exploration and development projects in one of the Caribbean's most prolific hydrocarbon-producing regions.

The company's portfolio centers on two primary concession areas in Trinidad and Tobago: the O-55 shallow water offshore block and the onshore Block 3(a) license.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pedevco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pedevco wasn't on the list.

While Pedevco currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here